Video: Riz Ahmed Stars as HAMLET in First Trailer for Modern Reimagining





The first trailer has been released for Hamlet, a new reimagining of the Shakespeare tragedy starring Riz Ahmed as the titular prince. Now taking place in modern-day London, this new adaptation will open on 6 February in the United Kingdom from Universal Pictures. A US release date is forthcoming.

The movie follows Hamlet, a member of a British South Asian family, who returns to London for the funeral of his father. Upon arrival, he is surprised when his uncle, Claudius, announces that he’s marrying Hamlet’s just-widowed mother. After seeing his father’s ghost, who says he was murdered by Claudius, Hamlet becomes consumed by rage and revenge. He goes to violent lengths to avenge his father’s murder, questioning not only his role in the family business but his own sanity.

Directed by Aneil Karia from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie, the cast also includes Morfydd Clark as Ophelia, Joe Alwyn as Laertes, Sheeba Chaddha as Gertrude, Art Malik as Claudius, and Timothy Spall as Polonius. The movie premiered earlier this year at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival.

The classic story of corruption and revenge has been adapted on screen numerous times over, with the title role being played by such performers as Laurence Olivier, Nicol Williamson, Mel Gibson, and Kenneth Branagh.

In 2017, Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac starred as the Danish Prince in a production of the play at The Public Theater. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Hamlet opened on July 13, 2017, and ran through Sunday, September 3. A new documentary following Isaac during his experience also premiered at Telluride.