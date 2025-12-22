Video: Behind the Scenes of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ever wonder about the stories of all the houses in A CHRISTMAS CAROL? Watch as scenic Designer Michael Locher walks through his vision for transporting Alley Theatre audiences across Victorian London.

Originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, the 2025 remount is directed by Alley Artistic Associate Amber D. Gray, who returns following her 2024 staging. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey appears once again as Ebenezer Scrooge, marking his ninth year in the role.

The production presents Charles Dickens’s story with Victorian-era costumes, large-scale scenic elements, dance sequences, and a cappella arrangements of traditional carols. The staging reflects the Alley’s long-running December tradition and continues to be part of the company’s seasonal repertory.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred. Additional cast members include Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Julia Krohn as Mrs. Cratchit, Derrick Moore as Young Adult Scrooge, Luis Quintero as The Ghost of Christmas Future, Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig, and ensemble members John Ryan Del Bosque, Alric Davis, Raven Justine Troup, Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs, Brittany Halen, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Amanda Martinez, with understudies Orlando Arriaga, Brock Hatton, Jessica Tanner, Daniel Regojo, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe.

