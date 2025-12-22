HUNTR/X and Lainey Wilson to Perform at NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Party

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Snoop Dogg is set to headline Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25, live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the Minnesota Vikings face the Detroit Lions.

The hip-hop star will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests for the event, including the singing voices of HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. Also appearing is Grammy Award-winning country superstar and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson. Other surprise guests will also be featured.

As previously announced, Emmy and multiple Grammy Award-winning superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will headline the Show Open for NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, performing her festive hit, “Underneath the Tree."

NFL Christmas Gameday returns to Netflix in 2025 with two marquee games that will showcase NFC division rivals facing-off. Streaming live on Netflix, Cowboys/Commanders will air at 1 pm ET on December 25 from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, followed by the Lions/Vikings at 4:30 pm ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pregame coverage begins at 11am ET.

Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday 2024 reached an audience of nearly 65 million U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen. Netflix delivered the two most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history with an average audience of over 26.5 million viewers in the U.S. and over 30 million viewers globally.

Continuing the tradition started in 2024, each team playing on Christmas Day will be wearing a festive, holiday-inspired patch on their uniform in both their Week 16 and Christmas Day games. This year, the holiday jersey patch features the NFL shield backed by two candy canes.