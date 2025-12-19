Photos: Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, & More at STRANGER THINGS PaleyLive Event

On Thursday, December 18, The Paley Museum hosted its final PaleyLive program for 2025, “Stranger Things” – The Final Season Celebration, honoring the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show. The star-studded night featured a red carpet, screening, and behind-the-scenes conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

The red carpet was attended by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Creators, Executive Producers, Directors, and Writers), Finn Wolfhard (“Mike Wheeler”), Gaten Matarazzo (“Dustin Henderson”), Noah Schnapp (“Will Byers”), Caleb McLaughlin (“Lucas Sinclair”), Natalia Dyer (“Nancy Wheeler”), Joe Keery (“Steve Harrington”), Charlie Heaton (“Jonathan Byers”), Maya Hawke (“Robin Buckley”), and Jamie Campbell Bower (“Vecna”), as well as Maureen J. Reidy (President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media), and Perri Nemiroff (Senior Producer, Collider), who moderated the post-screening panel.

Fans of the series gathered in the Bennack Theater at The Paley Museum in New York City for a special screening of the final episode from volume one of season five, “Chapter Four: Sorcerer,” followed by a conversation with the series’s cast and creators. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now streaming globally (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and The Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.