Photos: Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, & More at STRANGER THINGS PaleyLive Event

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now streaming on Netflix.
On Thursday, December 18, The Paley Museum hosted its final PaleyLive program for 2025, “Stranger Things” – The Final Season Celebration, honoring the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show. The star-studded night featured a red carpet, screening, and behind-the-scenes conversation with members of the cast and creative team.
The red carpet was attended by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Creators, Executive Producers, Directors, and Writers), Finn Wolfhard (“Mike Wheeler”), Gaten Matarazzo (“Dustin Henderson”), Noah Schnapp (“Will Byers”), Caleb McLaughlin (“Lucas Sinclair”), Natalia Dyer (“Nancy Wheeler”), Joe Keery (“Steve Harrington”), Charlie Heaton (“Jonathan Byers”), Maya Hawke (“Robin Buckley”), and Jamie Campbell Bower (“Vecna”), as well as Maureen J. Reidy (President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media), and Perri Nemiroff (Senior Producer, Collider), who moderated the post-screening panel.
Fans of the series gathered in the Bennack Theater at The Paley Museum in New York City for a special screening of the final episode from volume one of season five, “Chapter Four: Sorcerer,” followed by a conversation with the series’s cast and creators. Take a look at photos from the evening below.
Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now streaming globally (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and The Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.
Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. However, he has vanished, and his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.
Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum
Ross Duffer
Finn Wolfhard
Ross Duffer
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Ross Duffer
Noah Schnapp
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer
Joe Keery
Joe Keery
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Perri Nemiroff
Charlie Heaton
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer
Finn Wolfhard
Natalia Dyer
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer
Ross Duffer
Joe Keery
Noah Schnapp
Ross Duffer, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Maureen J. Reidy, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Perri Nemiroff, Matt Duffer, Caleb McLaughlin
Videos