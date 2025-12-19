Broadway's GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Coming to DVD and Blu-ray This Month

The Broadway recording of Good Night and Good Luck, starring George Clooney, will come to DVD and Blu-ray on December 30 from Magnolia Pictures. The filmed capture, recorded live on Saturday, June 7, was released to Prime Video and digital platforms on Friday, October 3. Pre-order the physical release here.

During its initial airing in June, 7.34 million viewers tuned in to watch the production across CNN and streaming platforms. The presentation of the five-time Tony Award-nominated play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov marked the first time a live Broadway play had been broadcast and televised.

Two-time Academy Award winner and Tony Award-nominated George Clooney made his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, was directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Producers are Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid