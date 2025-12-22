Video: TEHRAN Sneak Peek Previews Return of International Apple Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new sneak peek clip has been released from the season three debut of the International global espionage thriller, Tehran. Created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder, and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the eight-episode third season of Tehran will return on Friday, January 9, 2026.

This season welcomes multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie to the cast. Laurie stars alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her role as agent 'Tamar Rabinyan,' as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei, and Bahar Pars.

Tehran follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

The new episode, titled "Fightback," sees Tamar make a vital discovery while hiding out after amid from her own side. Meanwhile, Faraz and Nahid consider what to do next. Watch the sneak peek clip now.

Tehran is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions; Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions; Zonder, Syrkin, Omri Shenhar, Saint, Dari Shai Slutzky, and Tal Fraifeld and Ronny Perry for Kan. The fourth season of Tehran is now in production.

Photo Credit: Apple