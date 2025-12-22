Review: ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER-A Fabulous “All New Premiere Night”

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We had the pleasure of attending the “All New Premiere Night” by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center on Thursday, December 18th. Led by Artistic Director, Alicia Graf Mack, and Associate Artistic Director, Matthew Rushing, the company’s performance was part of their 2025-2026 Season that is now on the midtown stage through January 4th. There will be additional presentations of the world premiere works as well as productions that feature the Alvin Ailey classics and gems. ‘Tis the season to treat yourself, family and friends the exquisite opportunity to enjoy Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater that has been celebrating Black artistry and diversity for over six decades.

The program opened with Jazz Island. The colorful, beautifully executed piece re-imagines a Caribbean folk tale from Geoffrey Holder’s 1959 collection, Black Gods, Green Islands inspired by the culture and legends of Trinidad. Directed and choreographed by Maija Garcia, it is created in collaboration of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater artists. The piece with its pageantry showcased the dancers’ ability to master the art of storytelling. It is performed to original music by Etienne Charles, with costumes by Carlton Jones and lighting and scenic design by Al Crawford.

(Caroline Dartey Leonardo Brito and Jessica Pinkett in Maija Garcia's Jazz Island. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

After a brief intermission, the audience was enraptured by the performance of seven company dancers in the energetic piece, Difference Between. The troupe was fascinating as they performed movements in perfect unison. Choreographer, Matthew Neenan was inspired by the orchestrations and lyrics of the music written and performed by Heather Christian & The Arbornauts. This piece beautifully portrays human emotions and virtues while displaying a true sense of individualism.

(Matthew Neenan's Difference Between. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

The program continued with a stunning solo, Song of the Anchorite. Choreographed by Jamar Roberts, this powerful, physically demanding piece depicts the vulnerability, yet strength of a religious recluse. It is complemented by music composed by Maurice Ravel performed by Avishai Cohen, Yonathan Avishai, Barak Mori, and Ziv Ravitz; lighting by Yi’Chung Chen; scenic design by Joseph Anthony Gaito; and costume design by Jon Taylor and Jamar Roberts.

(Donnie Duncan Jr. in Jamar Roberts Song of the Anchorite. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

The evening concluded with Embrace, the ideal finale for the evening of dance. With the creative use of five platforms, the company reveals a range of human relationships that include how people love, lose, heal and love some more. Musical selections such as “I Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “At Last,” and others set the mood. The piece showcased the versatility of the dancers with their flawless grace, strength, and agility.

(Solomon Dumas Constance Stamatiou and Xavier Mack in Fredrick Earl Mosley's Embrace. Photo by Paul Kolnik)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater engages audiences with world-class performances by their remarkably talented, passionate performers. Their works also invite audience members to experience relevant messaging that inspires and creates lasting memories. The “All New Premiere Night” succeeded in heralding a new era for the treasured company that informs through the art of dance.

Founded by Alvin Ailey in March of 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the most acclaimed dance companies globally that has amassed nearly 300 works by more thatn 100 choreographers. To learn more about the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, please visit AILEY | Dance Is for Everybody | Performances, Training & Classes.

New York City Center is located at 131 W. 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. For tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and all upcoming performances at the Center, please visit Home | New York City Center.

Lead Photo: Members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Photo by Andrew Eccles

