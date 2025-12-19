WICKED Star Bowen Yang to Exit SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE After Seven Seasons

Bowen Yang, who stars as Pfannee in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, will be leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons. According to Variety, his final SNL show as a cast member will take place Saturday, December 20. He will appear alongside Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, who hosts the episode, and Cher, who will serve as the musical guest.

Other recent SNL departures include Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and John Higgins.

Yang first joined the iconic series as a writer ahead of its 44th season in 2018, before joining the cast ahead of Season 45. He was promoted as a repertory player for the show's 47th season in 2021. He has received four Emmy nominations for his onscreen work in the show and one nomination for his writing.

Yang can currently be seen in Wicked: For Good, which is in theaters now. In addition to SNL and Wicked, Yang's other credits include film roles in Fire Island, Bros, Dicks: The Musical, and The Wedding Banquet. He has also lent his voice to animated projects Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, The Monkey King, The Garfield Movie, and the forthcoming The Cat in the Hat. He is also the co-host of the popular podcast Las Culturistas alongside Matt Rogers.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas