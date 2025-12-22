Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Euroco Costumes - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 23%



Catherine Zuber & AC Gottlieb - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 5%



Christopher Vergara - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Public Theater 4%



Gemma Dean - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 4%



Alex Rockey - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 4%



Avery Reed - BUSINESS IDEAS - Clubbed Thumb 4%



Tina McCartney - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Chris Godshall - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 4%



Zoë Allen & Garvin Hastings - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 4%



Christian Fleming - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Qween Jean - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 3%



Montana Levi Blanco - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Hahnji Jang - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 3%



Azalea Fairley - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Tere Duncan - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Whitney Fabre - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Grace Jeon - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



DeShon Elem - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Siena Zoë Allen - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



Esmeralda Tan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Michael O'Herron - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Emilio Sosa - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



E.B. McKinney - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zen Tunsaringkran - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theater 11%



Adanne Spencer-Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 10%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 7%



Bridget McJohn - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



Andrew Barrett Cox - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Billy Little - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 5%



Chris Godshall - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Gaea Lawton - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 4%



Kate Hartigan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 3%



Robert Pugh - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Stef Genda - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 2%



Calypso Michelet - AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 2%



Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 2%



Dianela Gil - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Shelby Green - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 2%



Grace Wylie - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 2%



Tina Mistric - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Christopher Vergara - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 1%



Marianne Needell - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Olivia Benedict - LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 1%



Michael Gutierrez - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Lucy Walaszek - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



George Riverón - LA TRAMPA DEL SILENCIO - Teatro SEA 1%



Diliara Sadykova - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Andy Fickman - HEATHERS - New World Stages 14%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 9%



David Mendizabal - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 8%



Alex Sanchez - FACINGS - Urban Stages 7%



Whitney White - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 7%



Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 6%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theatre 5%



Peggy Lee Brennan - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Matt DiCarlo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New World Stages 5%



Lorin Latarro - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



Callie and Brian Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 4%



Josh Rhodes - BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 4%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 3%



Kenneth Ferrone - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Clint Hromsco - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Kristin Hanggi - ROMY & MICHELE - Stage 42 3%



Dorea Slagle - BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 3%



Marco Antonio Rodriguez - DOMINO EFFECT! - Domino Effect! 2%



Jackie Jorgensen - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



ELIZABETH R PICOLLI - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 2%



Diane Paulus - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 12%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 8%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 7%



David Fuller - COMPANY - Theater 2020 7%



Patrick Swailes Caldwell - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Katie Royse Ginther - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 6%



Arden T Lewis / David P Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 6%



Tina Barone - GODSPELL - The Little Victory Theater 5%



Dev Bondarin - THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 4%



Susan Sweeney - SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street Theatre Company 4%



Jarrett Winters Morley - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Marie Ingrisano Isner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Gary Bradley - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Lucy Harrington - LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 3%



Leah Beth Etheredge - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - Thymele Arts 2%



Kevin Davis - A HOT NIGHT OF COOL JAZZ - El Barrio ArtSpace 2%



Shellen Lubin - CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 2%



Rula Munoz - FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Sam Helfrich - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 17%



Amy Marie Seidel - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 7%



Whitney White - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 6%



abigail jean-baptiste - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



Nazareth Hassan - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 4%



Chad Austin - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%



Carolyn Dellinger - Tennessee Williams: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 4%



Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Anthony M. Laura - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Kayla Walker - DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 2%



LaChanze - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 2%



Eric Tucker - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Jack Morrill - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



Keaton Wooden - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Christine Cirker - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Iris Dukatt - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Gerald vanHeerden - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



Awoye Timpo - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Stephen Nachamie - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Ciaran O'Reilly - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



Tom Ferriter - GIRL IN A GREEN DRESS - Stageplays Theatre Company 2%



Tim Jackson - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Mark Koenig - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Bradly Valenzuela - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 11%



Alex Kopnick - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 10%



Aimee Todoroff - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 5%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Gia Forakis - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 3%



Amber Weissert - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 3%



Chris Browne Valenzuela, Brian Soliwoda & Jenny Hanrahan - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 3%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Bannon Brody - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Bryan Songy - CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS - The Tank NYC 2%



Chris Godshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Arachne Theater 2%



Dylan Diehl - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Melanie Maria Goodreaux - THE POPES OF FARRUGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 2%



Anthony Logan Cole - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 2%



Dorea Slagle - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Heights Players 2%



Chris Carver - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - NCT 1%



William Doll - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 1%



Christina Shea-Wright - POTUS - City Gate Productions 1%



Moshe Henderson - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 1%



Michael Hagins - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Summit Rock, Central Park 1%



Janani Sreenivasan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Jennie Hughes - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 1%



John DeSotelle - Tennessee Williams: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Robert Wierzel - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



Ziggy Bornas - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Colleen Doherty - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 8%



Isabella Byrd - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Dawn Chiang - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 4%



Yang Yu - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 4%



Hunter Lustberg - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 4%



Yael Lubetzky - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



Ben Stanton - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 3%



Jake DeGroot - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



David Castaneda - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



John Salutz - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Kate McGee - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Sarah Woods - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Ryan Randazzo - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Earlnaël Bitoria - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Maruti Evans - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 1%



Keith A. Truax - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 1%



Nicole E. Lang - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Addy Jenkins - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 9%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 8%



Annie Garrett-Larsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 5%



Alexander Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



Alex Nemfakos - FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 4%



Lee Lillis - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



Alexander Bartenieff - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Sasha Lysenko - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 4%



Annabelle Mei - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 4%



Emma Ruopp & Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 3%



Brian McManimon - Tennessee Williams: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Ziggy Bornas - AGENCY FOR THE LOST - The Tank NYC 2%



Noel MacDuffie - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ben Hartzell - GUILT - City Gate Productions 2%



Giles Hogya - COMPANY - Theater 2020 2%



Kim Sanchez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%



Ziggy Bornas - ALONE - The Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Bianca Bishop - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Cassie Artesky - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CANNED HAMS: THE FEUD, THE FIGHTS, THE FASHION! - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Yichen Zhou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Em Stripling - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



Emily Epstein - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



Elizabeth Redding - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 18%



Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 15%



Bryce Hallett - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 14%



Damon Cardasis/James I James - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 14%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 12%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Jeff Bienstock - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 10%



Ken Davenport - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 8%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 14%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 14%



Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 13%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 8%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 8%



Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 7%



Joel Krantz - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 6%



Jovier Q. Sanchez and P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 6%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



P.William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 3%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BEAU - St. Luke's theatre 11%



CATCHING FIREFLIES - The Players Theater 11%



MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 8%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 8%



EXORCISTIC THE ROCK MUSICAL - The Asylum NYC 6%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 6%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 6%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 6%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 5%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 4%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 4%



MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 4%



LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 4%



DOMINO EFFECT! - People's Theater 3%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 11%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 10%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 8%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 7%



LOVE IS BLIND THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 6%



THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 6%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 4%



LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 4%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 4%



THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 3%



OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 3%



JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 3%



CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 3%



FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 2%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - 2025 17%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 8%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 7%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 5%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - The American Theatre of Actors 3%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



CRACKED OPEN - Theatre Row 3%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



Tennessee Williams: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 2%



THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



THE ONE (ABOUT Muhammad Ali) - AMT Theater 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



I MADE IT TO THE MOON - AMT Theater 1%



THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP+Pendragon at 59E59 Theaters 1%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 7%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 4%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 3%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 3%



GEORGIA AND THE BUTCH - The Tank NYC 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



YELLOW ROSES - Equity Library Theater 2%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL Meganne George WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 2%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



ACROSS THE LAKE - The Chain Theater/Equity Library Theater 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 2%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 2%



BLOOD ORANGE - A.R.T./New York Theatres 2%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - Sargent Theatre 1%



THE GOO - The Chain 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 18%



Exorcistic Asylum NYC 17%



Sonny Paladino - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 14%



Drew Lachey and Paul Duncan - LABEL•LESS - Theater 86 12%



Bucky Heard & Timothy D Lee - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 11%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 10%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 8%



AnnMarie Milazzo - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



DENNIS HANRAHAN - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 5%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Finnigan (Flynn) Faye, Adam Gloc, & Jenavive Banes - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 17%



Lena Gabrielle, Pippa Cleary, Joriah Kwamé, Aaron Kenny, Grace Yurchuk, and Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 17%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 16%



Alfonso Molina - MONARCH - OPEN JAR 12%



Mateo Chavez Lewis - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 12%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 11%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 9%



Sivan Raz & Belle Rue - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 5%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashlyn DeGeorge - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 30%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Nxt Generation Theatrics / Cullum Theatre 10%



AJ Heard - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 9%



Madison Hilligoss - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 8%



Dyllan Vallier - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 8%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 6%



Sydney Heard - MIKE AND MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Joshua Bergasse - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



Faizah Grootens - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 5%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 5%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 4%



Sidi Larbi Cherkoui - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 3%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 12%



Ian Coulter-Buford - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Sara Pizzi - HE'S DIFFERENT - The Flea Theatre 7%



Frankie Sulla - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Matt Kenna - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



Yaroque Dance Company - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 6%



Tatiana Birenbaum - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 4%



Kristina King - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Willie Clyde Beaton II - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Penelope Deen - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Judith Jarosz - COMPANY - Theater 2020 4%



Jillian Garibaldi - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 3%



James Clements - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 3%



Penelope Deen - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 3%



Penelope Rose Deen - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Soda Persi - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - IT CAN HAPPEN HERE! - New Perspectives Theatre Company at CultureLab LIC 2%



Nancy Ellen Reinstein - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Abby Docherty - LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 7%



Abril Lopez - MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Meredith Layne Hungerford - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 5%



Betsy Wolfe - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



Casey Likes - HEATHERS - New World Stages 4%



Amy Herzberg - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Brian Quijada - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 3%



Alexa Freeman - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



McKenzie Kurtz - HEATHERS - New World Stages 3%



Taylor Truckenbrod - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater (NGT) 3%



Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 3%



Analia Romero - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 2%



Travis Leland - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Alexa Racioppi - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 2%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Andrew Adams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



J Harrison Ghee - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Shea Suffoletta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



B Noel - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Matt Rodin - BEAU - St. Luke's Theater 2%



Ella Dolynchuck - LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 2%



Rachel Lauren James - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Cydney Heard - MIKE & MINDY WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Aisling Riley - JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 9%



Abi Painter - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



Alyssa Cassese - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 5%



Amy Herzberg - AIDEN - The Players Theater 5%



Amanda Duisenberg - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 4%



Gavin Kenny - COMPANY - Theater 2020 4%



Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 3%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 3%



Audrey Latt - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Brandon Roth - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (BILLY BIGELOW) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Victor Gorlach - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 3%



Travis Leland Murad - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 3%



Anna Glen Sparks - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Carson Higgins - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 2%



Emily Demaio - MIKE AND MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theater 2%



Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Regina Brown - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Siobhan Kiernan - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Jasmine Johnson - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Dorea Slagle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Juliana Suaide - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 1%



Penelope Rose Deen - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Grace Bennett - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 16%



André De Shields - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 5%



Ahmad Kamal - SUMO - The Public Theater 3%



Alexandra Fortin - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Abenaa Quïïn - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Anuka Sethi - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 2%



Betsy Aidem - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 2%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Amber Iman - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Sydney Law - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



Alexandra Socha - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Zoe Dean - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Alice Reys - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 2%



Catherine LeFrere - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 2%



Airen Guevara - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



Hannah Doherty - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 1%



David Greenspan - PRINCE FAGGOT - Playwrights Horizons 1%



Ana Moioli - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 1%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 1%



Michael Gnat - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 1%



Alexandra Rooney - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Annie Kefalas - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Katherine Winter - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 1%



Zoë Kay - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 8%



Alison Zhang - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 6%



Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 4%



Alice Lussiana Parente - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 4%



Abby Wheeler - PANDORA'S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%



Jay Lucas Chacon - SPINIT TWISTIT & LIE - Break A Leg Productions 3%



Adam Boncz - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 2%



Airen Guevara - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 2%



Anuka Sethi - BITCHES - East Village Basement 2%



Emily Sullivan - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 2%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Niraj Nair - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Chris Browne Valenzuela - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 1%



Alan Cordoba-Diaz - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Alaysia Renay Duncan - PAS DE TROIS - SheNYC Festival 1%



Alyssa Poon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Arjun Biju - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



Dulè Hill - LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 1%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



Zus Santos - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 1%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 1%



Jazzlyn Newton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 1%



Juliana Suaide - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 1%



Zoe Parrish - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HEATHERS - New World Stages 16%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 12%



BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 10%



MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 7%



EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 7%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 6%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 5%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 5%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 5%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 3%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



POTUS - City Gate Productions 2%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 8%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 7%



COMPANY - Theater 2020 6%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 4%



LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 3%



SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 2%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 17%



ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 7%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 7%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 4%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 4%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 3%



HAMLET - City Gate Productions 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 2%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



TROPHY BOYS - MCC Theater 2%



BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



BUS STOP - Classic Stage Company 2%



HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 8%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 3%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 2%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 2%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL Meganne George WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theatre of Actors 2%



Tennessee Williams: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 1%



KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 1%



LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



KING LEAR - Theater 2020 1%



FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - the wild project 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sean Sanford - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - Mansion at Hudson yards 21%



Emily Mustillo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 7%



David Zinn - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Anna Louizos - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



Adam Rigg - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 5%



Josafath Reynoso - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%



Anton Volovsek - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 4%



Rochele Mac - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 4%



Riw Rakkulchon - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane 4%



Wilson Chin - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Charlie Corcoran - THE WEIR - Irish Repertory Theatre 3%



Curtis Howard - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Christian Fleming - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Wilson Chin - SUMO - The Public Theater 3%



Kate Rance - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Marissa Todd - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Matthew Imhoff - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Ningning Yang - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Baron E. Pugh - AS TIME GOES BY - 2025 2%



Jungah Han - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Daniel Allen - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Jimmy Stubbs - HENRY IV - Theatre For A New Audience 2%



James Fluhr - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Jason Ardizzone-West - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 7%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 6%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



Jason Ardizzone-West - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Anne L. Thompson-Scretching - A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 4%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



Boone Sommers - MUD - Utopia for Losers, SARGENT theatre at ATA 4%



Brian McManimon - Tennessee Williams: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Angela Harriell - GL’AMOUR - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



Lauren Helpern - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 3%



Caroline Galderisi - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Calypso Michelete - CAFE UTOPIA - Notch Theatre Company at Hudson Guild Theatre 2%



Art Kopischke - S.C.U.M. - The Tank NYC 2%



Lytza Colon and Gregory Paul - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Colleen Murray - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Noel Macduffie & Gary VanderPutten - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ulric O'Flaherty - THE PEAK - Theater For The New City 2%



José Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



Frank Oliva - AT THE BARRICADES - MITU580 2%



Isaac Jenemann - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Sean Szak Prasso - PLAYING WITH FIRE - American Theater of Actors 2%



Tierney Brennan - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Mark Marcante & Lytza Colon - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 2%



Michael Lewis - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 27%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 27%



Jeffrey Walker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Elizabeth June - NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO & OTHER N WORDS - Theatre Row 9%



Scott Lily - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 7%



Mackenzie Godfrey - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Justin Turner - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Tim Creavin - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Nick Navari - INTO YOUR HANDS - AMT Theater 4%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 9%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 8%



Michael Landes - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S FRIEND - Under St. Mark's Theatre 7%



Sydney Yu - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 6%



Annabella Pritchard - THE BODY - Secret Theatre 6%



Chetan Rao - BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 5%



Anthony Castellano - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 5%



Edu Díaz - A DRAG IS BORN - The Tank NYC 4%



Grace Bennett - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 4%



Chris Davis - THE 40-YEAR-OLD BALLERINO - The Wild Project 4%



Meg Chizek - HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS - Under St. Mark's Theatre 4%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 3%



Christabelle Marbun - FISH IN THE TANK - Inversion Ensemble 3%



Rodolfo Alvarado - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 3%



Gary Vincent - BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Hannah Sage From - APPALACHIAN SONGCATCHER - The Chain Theatre 3%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 3%



Ginna Hoben - ABOVE GROUND - City Gate Productions 3%



Sasha Henriques - UNCEASING - Equity Library Theater 3%



Danielle Patsakos - THE PINK DRESS - Equity Library Theater 2%



Eisa Davis - ESSENTIALISN'T - HERE Arts Center 2%



Dorit Margalit - SECOND DATE - Equity Library Theater 2%



Janani Sreenivasan - I'M A DETECTIVE - Chain Theatre 2%



Michael John Ciszewski - MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: IF MEMORY SERVES - The People's Improv Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

G Clausen - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



Bill Toles - ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 9%



Bailey Trierweiler - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



Brittany Harris - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 5%



DEVY RAJESH - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theater 4%



Daniel Lundberg - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Lee Kinney - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 4%



Evdoxia Ragkou - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



David M. Lawson - FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



Sarahy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 3%



Counterbalance - DAVID FREY - The Tank NYC 3%



Laura Pereira - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Fabian Obispo - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Liz Hetzel - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Jane Shaw - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 2%



Mike Tracey - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 2%



Rhy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Jeff Knapp - Ken Ludwig'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Ryan Gamblin - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Will Mahood - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 2%



Teddy Tsui-Rosen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Brett Jarvis - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 11%



Cece Zhang - TWO FOR ONE - in-version ensemble 9%



Solaris Universe - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Ella Williams - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 5%



Terry Chun - HAMLET & THE TEMPEST - Hip to Hip Theatre Company 4%



Colin Rankin - YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 4%



Cora Cicala - 500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 4%



Dylan Franz - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 4%



Dylan Franz - POTUS - City Gate Productions 4%



David Frey - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 3%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 3%



Judith Feingold - Tennessee Williams: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Steve Jacobs - 42ND STREET - NCT 3%



Luke Santy, URB ALT/Boston Fielder, and Anthony Harper - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 3%



Elizabeth Compere - THE NEIGHBORHOOD LAUNDROMAT - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%



Sheridan Glover - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Zoe Lai - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 3%



Evdoxia Ragkou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 3%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Chris Darbassie - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Germán Martinez - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Ellen Juhlin and David P. Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Nate Dallimore - THE GOO - The Chain 2%



Julianne Mason - LODESTONE - AMT Theater 2%



Kaitlin Goldin - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

THE HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 19%



HEATHERS - New World Stages 15%



ANDRÉ De Shields IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 14%



VIOLA'S ROOM - The Shed 7%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 5%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 5%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage (ii) 5%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Govenors Island 5%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 4%



THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN - LMCC Arts Center 3%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 3%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



THE ROSE ROOM - The Producers Club 2%



TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 2%



LAST CALL - En Garde Arts 2%



PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 1%



RATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 15%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company + Brooklyn Art Haus 7%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 7%



AI VS HUMANITY - Ripple Effect Artists at Paradise Theatre 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Jimmy Fallon'S TONIGHTMARES - Rockefeller Center 5%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 3%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Governors Island 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street theatre company 2%



CIRQUE LE SWING - Swing 46 Jazz Club 2%



FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



LOVE IS LIVE - The PIT Loft 2%



TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



BEYOND DOOMSDAY SCROLLING - AnomalousCo., Cullum Theatre at ATA 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 1%



VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 1%



CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-SETLIST - Needs More Work Productions at Don’t Tell Mama 1%



BRETT, AGE 26 - The Tank NYC 1%



