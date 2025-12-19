SENTIMENTAL VALUE Coming to Digital Platforms Next Week

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sentimental Value, the latest film from writer-director Joachim Trier, will be available for digital purchase beginning December 23, courtesy of NEON.

This release follows a Grand Prix win at Cannes and a theatrical run that delivered the highest post-pandemic opening-weekend per-screen average for a foreign-language film, grossing a total of $200,000 across only four screens.

Sentimental Value has been nominated for eight Golden Globes, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and two nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, the film has been recognized with seven Critics Choice Award nominations, Best Supporting Actor for Stellan Skarsgård by The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and Best Supporting Actress for Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas by the National Board of Review.

The movie follows sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav (Stellan Skarsgärd), a once-celebrated director eager to reclaim his former glory. When Gustav offers Nora the lead role in his long-awaited comeback film, she refuses, only to learn that he has given the part to a rising Hollywood star (Elle Fanning). As shooting begins, old wounds resurface, and the presence of the American star forces THE FAMILY to confront their fragile family dynamics.

Anders Danielsen Lie, Jesper Christensen, Lena Endre, Cory Michael Smith, and Catherine Cohen round out the cast. The film currently holds a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is Certified Fresh and Verified Hot.

Photo Credit: NEON