Video: Ariana Grande Reacts to WICKED Mac & Cheese, Previews SNL Appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Click Here for More on WICKED Film





Amid the success of Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the film, as well as hosting the holiday episode of Saturday Night Live this week.

"It really did come at the right time," she said of playing Glinda in the two-part film adaptation. "I've never felt more creatively fulfilled by an experience in my life. I think that's because of the role and what it required." She went on to credit director Jon M. Chu for creating a warm and safe environment for the cast.

Also in the interview, Grande spoke about the extensive merchandising for Wicked, sharing that her mom has become an avid Wicked collector and named one item in particular that she found surprising. "First of all, my mom has everything. She went a little too hard," said Grande. "I thought a few of the things were a little disturbing, like the pink and green mac and cheese. That was when I knew, 'Oh, this is big.'"

Check out the full interview now, where she teases the new SNL episode, which also features Cher as the musical guest. "Without giving anything away, there is definitely a little bit of holiday cheer sprinkled throughout."

Grande's episode of SNL will air live Saturday, December 20 on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), also streaming live on Peacock. She is also starring as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, now playing in theaters. Other upcoming acting roles include Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. Earlier this week, it was announced that a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Grande and Jonathan Bailey, is in the works.