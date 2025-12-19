Videos: Watch Sneak Peeks From Episodes 3 and 4 of PBS Musical Series HAPPINESS

PBS has shared sneak peek clips from Happiness, the new musical series airing weekly on the channel. The clips, taken from the third and fourth episodes, are available to watch. The new episodes premiere Sunday, December 21 at 8:00 and 8:30 pm ET, respectively.

Centered on the highs and lows of an amateur theater group in New Zealand, Happiness follows director Charlie Summers after he reluctantly returns home from a Broadway stint.

To assist his mother in running the local community theater group, Pizazz, Charlie directs a musical production of the fictional show The Trojan Horse,” which features original musical numbers and choreography for songs including “Troy Boy” and “Greeks Bearing Gifts.”

In episode 3, Charlie champions composer Gloria’s musical vision, despite director Adrian’s resistance, unintentionally encouraging the ensemble to look to Charlie as their new director. Episode 4 sees rehearsals flourish under Charlie's direction. Meanwhile, Mia shines, Gloria and Connor grow closer, and Jacqui’s jealousy stirs conflict.

Led by Harry McNaughton as Charlie, the cast also includes Marshayla Christie, Jessie Lawrence, Rebecca Gibney, Melody Lui-Webster, Peter Hambleton, Henry Auva'a, and Joel Granger. Composer/lyricist Luke Di Somma penned the original songs for the in-show musical. The soundtrack is available now here.

New episodes of the series premiere Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, the PBS app, and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The season finale will air Sunday, December 28.

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Photo Credit: PBS