Barry Manilow Postpones 2026 Farewell Tour After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow is postponing his 2026 farewell tour following a lung cancer diagnosis. The singer shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that a cancerous spot was found on his left lung following a bout of bronchitis.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," explained Manilow. "The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis... The only follow-up is a month to recovere and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts."

The live shows will mark Manilow’s final concerts in markets such as Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Greensboro, and Columbus. Ticket holders for the January concerts will be able to use their existing tickets for the rescheduled dates, which can be found below. They will now kick off in late February. Tickets are available on his website here.

For the show, Manilow will perform his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” His Las Vegas residency dates, beginning in February, will remain as scheduled. Take a look at Manilow's full statement and the updated tour dates below.

Rescheduled Arena Shows:

Tampa - February 27 - Benchmark International Arena

Columbus - March 6 - Nationwide Arena

Charleston - March 11 - North Charleston Coliseum

Orlando - March 13 - Kia Center

Sunrise - March 14 - Amerant Bank Arena

Estero - March 16 and 17 - Hertz Arena

Greensboro - April 24 - First Horizon Coliseum

Jacksonville - April 27 - VyStar Veterans Memorial

Duluth (GA) - April 29 - Gas South Arena

About Barry Manilow

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow’s original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic’s Pick. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country.