Review: PINOCCHIO, Globe Theatre

The world premiere of Pinocchio at The Globe Theatre is a radiant and heartfelt triumph, which transforms a much-loved story into a richly imaginative new musical. The atmosphere is electric, with the standing audience filling the lower space, with a striking set emblazoned with giant letters spelling PINOCCHIO framed by grand red curtains, ensuring the sense of occasion is unmistakable.

Set in a small Italian town where nothing unusual ever happens, the story begins with the restless Inventor Geppetto played with warmth, liveliness and complexity by Nick Holder. An outsider who dares to question tradition, Geppetto believes passionately that the world will always need curiosity, magic and new ideas. When he is given a magical piece of wood he decides to carve a puppet in the hope of changing his fortune and perhaps his place in the world. The opening number "A Beautiful Day" immediately establishes a merry and vibrant tone, brimming with energy and promise.

The creation of the puppet of Pinocchio is a moment of real theatrical wonder. Led by three exceptional puppeteers including Stan Middleton, Aya Nakamura and Andrea Sadler the puppet is a breathtaking achievement. Full of childlike energy and astonishingly detailed movement, Pinocchio feels utterly alive. Lee Braithwaite voices and also moves the puppet with charm, mischief and emotional honesty capturing both innocence and yearning. The relationship between creator and creation is tender yet fraught, as Geppetto struggles to connect and admits with questionable candour that Pinocchio may help him make his fortune.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

The story darkens as Geppetto sells his own coat to buy Pinocchio a schoolbook only for the puppet to be distracted by Franzini's show and later lost to the dangers of Toyland. Ed Gaughan brings flair to Franzini while the ensemble work throughout is energetic, vibrant and precise.

Charlie Josephine's book and lyrics sparkle with intelligence, humour and heart, while Jim Fortune's music is consistently engaging and memorable. Songs such as "Who's Got the Blueprint" and the jolly "Puppet Man" drive the story forward with infectious energy. Shakespearean references are woven in with wit and affection, nodding to the Globe setting without ever feeling forced. A standout tap dance sequence choreographed by Vicki Igbokwe Ozoagu brings exhilarating physicality to the stage and is met with well deserved applause.

Stephen Webb shines in multiple roles most notably as Giacomo Cricket; a flossing, wise and wonderfully comedic guide, offering Pinocchio advice on resilience and making the right choices. Webb later returns as the terrifying and oddly enchanting Coachman, whose descent into Toyland is chilling yet thrilling. Kerry Frampton is an absolute scene-stealer delivering a gloriously swindling Fox and later the irresistibly comic Snail Maid whose slow mission to deliver a cup of tea is timed to perfection and earns huge laughs.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Grace Smart's design is strong in detail and vibrancy achieving a sense of world building, in beautiful harmony with Peter O Rourke's excellent puppetry direction. Both these elements in harmony create moments of pure magic to suspend ones disbelief and be immersed in the tale. The Blue Fairy portrayed with emotional depth and visual splendour by Lucy McCormick, which is particularly striking, especially in her poignant arrival from above on the moon, creating a scene where the weight of world sorrow is heavy but thankfully hope floats.

The imaginative handling of the lying sequence is complete with inventive nose extensions, which is humorous and delightful. Pinocchio is led astray by false promises and the catchy and clever "Money Matters" number allows him to begins to articulate his deepest wish to become a real boy.

One of the most awe-inspiring moments arrives beneath the sea where puppets of fish glide gracefully and an extraordinary whale emerges its vast form moving in parts as the set lifts to reveal the belly of the beast. The reunion of Pinocchio and Geppetto is deeply moving. It is a moment that lands with surprising emotional force and speaks beautifully to the shows themes of care, responsibility and celebrating unconventional families.

Directed with clarity and imagination by Sean Holmes Pinocchio feels both familiar and refreshingly new, touching visually spectacular and musically rich. Above all it is a celebration of love, resilience and the many forms family can take. This is a special production crafted with immense care and creativity, offering a truly magical festive experience for audiences young and old.

Pinocchio at The Globe Theatre runs until 4 January 2026

Photo Credits: Johan Persson

