Scoop: Coming Up on HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Tom spirals when Connor dates a woman who BROKE his heart at summer camp. Then, FAMILY GAME NIGHT becomes an all-or-nothing competition between Marina and Denise. (OAD: 10/20/21)

Guest starring Sarah Wright Olsen as Jessica.

"Giant Jenga, $120" was written by Kriss Turner Towner and directed by Ryan Case.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Watch a clip here: