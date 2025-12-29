Feature: The 2025 Theatre I Kept Thinking About, Long After the Applause

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This was a big year for San Diego theatre, with ambitious world premieres and bold revivals. Stories onstage varied widely in tone and genre, perhaps unsurprising in a world that often feels unsteady. The shows that stayed with me most, however, were the ones that balanced that darkness with hope, humor, and human connection. These shows aren’t ranked or in any particular order. Think of it not as a “Best of” but as a Yearbook of some of the shows that lingered with me long beyond closing.

Jessica John in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

A Streetcar Named Desire — Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company

Most Likely to Haunt You Long After Intermission

I’ve seen this many times, but Rob Lutfy’s dreamlike production felt genuinely new. With ghostly imagery, poetic visuals, and aching musical underscoring, the show transformed Blanche DuBois’ descent into madness into something mythic. Jessica John put a deeply personal stamp on an iconic role, making Blanche’s unraveling feel intimate, terrifying, and strangely timeless. This wasn’t just a revival, it was a haunting.

A scene from The Old Globe’s world premiere musical “Regency Girls.” (Jim Cox)

Regency Girls — The Old Globe

Most Likely to Burn the Patriarchy While Wearing a Corset

This world premiere musical was a joyful, unruly, and unapologetically modern romp about women’s rights and reproductive freedom in 1810 England. Packed with biting wit, anachronistic humor, and laugh-out-loud lyrics, it knew exactly what it wanted to say and wasn’t shy about saying it. It could use a little trimming, but its heart, humor, and feminist fire were already fully lit.

A scene from the La Jolla Playhouse's world premiere musical “The Heart.” (Rich Soublet II)

The Heart — La Jolla Playhouse

Most Likely to Make You Cry About Modern Medicine

A musical about a heart transplant shouldn’t work, and then it absolutely does. Told in a breathless 80 minutes, The Heart follows the ripple effects of one organ’s journey from donor to recipient. With an electronic-inflected score and constant motion, the production captures the urgency of a hospital that never stops moving, even as lives are permanently altered.

Taylor Renee Henderson, left, and DeAndre Simmons star in New Village Arts’ “The Mountaintop.” (New Village Arts)

The Mountaintop — New Village Arts

Most Likely to Remind the Audience to Continue to Fight

This was the strongest production of Katori Hall’s play I’ve seen. DeAndre Simmons and Taylor Renee Henderson brought humor, warmth, and emotional depth to Martin Luther King Jr. and Camae, grounding the fantasy in humanity. Funny, intimate, and quietly galvanizing, it reminded us that history is made by people, and carried forward by the rest of us.

Leigh Scarritt, and Kaia Bugler in "Follies" at Cygnet Theatre

Photo by Karli Cadel Photography

Follies — Cygnet Theatre

Most Likely to Christen a New Theatre With Old Ghosts

To open its stunning new home, Cygnet staged a lavish Follies filled with memory, regret, and shimmering former selves. Sean Murray’s elegant staging made brilliant use of the Joan Theatre, filling the space with echoes of glamour and loss. It was a fitting way to remind us that theatre is always in conversation with its past.

William "BJ"Robinson and Kailey Agpaoa in "We Lovers"

- Daren Scott

We Lovers — Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Most Likely to Turn Found Objects into Magic

Set in a lantern-lit clearing where friends tell spooky stories, We Lovers unfolded with patience and poetry. Christian St. Croix’s evocative writing and Kate Rose Reynolds’ imaginative direction created a world built from play, ritual, and trust. It was cozy, eerie, and quietly profound, a reminder of how much magic can be made with imagination and care.

Jacque Wilke, left, and Andrew Oswald co-star in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “What the Constitution Means to Me. (Aaron Rumley)

What the Constitution Means to Me — North Coast Repertory Theatre

Most Likely to Make Civics Feel Personal (and Urgent)

Heidi Schreck’s dense, idea-rich play never felt like a lecture in this thoughtful production. Jacque Wilke’s charismatic performance balanced humor with righteous anger, inviting the audience into difficult conversations about power, protection, and equality. It challenged without alienating, and that’s no small feat.

Valerie Vega, left and Lester Isariuz in OnStage Playhouse’s “Fragment/o/s of Air/e.” (Daren Scott)

Fragment/o/s of Air/e — OnStage Playhouse

Most Likely to Refuse Silence

Carla Navarro’s world premiere was harrowing, poetic, and unflinching. Through fractured memory and bilingual storytelling, the play explored exile, trauma, and the violence history leaves behind. Directed by James P. Darvas and anchored by Valeria Vega’s powerful performance, this show was not easy, but it was essential.



Marti Gobel in OnWord Theatre’s “Beauty’s Daughter.” (Bernadette Johnston / Narrative Images)

Beauty’s Daughter — OnWord Theatre

Most Likely to Prove Less Is More

With six characters and one actor, this simply staged production packed an emotional punch. Marti Gobel’s performance was precise, compassionate, and deeply human, making pain and resilience feel immediate—an intimate, powerful close to OnWord’s first season.

MIchael Amira Temple in "Merry Me." Photo by Talon Reed Cooper

Merry Me — Diversionary Theatre

Most Likely to Be Smart, Sexy, and a Little Bit Sacrilegious

If you like your theatre genre-bending and gleefully irreverent, Merry Me delivered. Hansol Jung’s fast-paced farce mashed together Greek tragedy, queer rom-com, divine intervention, and pop culture chaos with unapologetic joy. Led by Michael Amira Temple’s mischievous and magnetic Angel—equal parts DJ, narrator, and celestial instigator—the show was overstuffed, oversexed, and over-the-top in the best possible way.

The cast of "Oklahoma!" at Cygnet Theatre - Karli Cadel

Oklahoma! — Cygnet Theatre

Most Likely to Reveal the Darkness Beneath the Sunshine

Cygnet’s final Old Town production leaned into the musical’s darker undercurrents of land, labor, and longing with a fresh twist to this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. It was a spirited, skillful blend of the classic and the contemporary. The love triangle felt genuinely dangerous, reframing a familiar classic as something raw and unsettling.

Xavier J. Bush as Daniel, left, Timyra-Joi as Ti Moune and Jasmine Jan. as Andrea in Oceanside Theatre Company’s “Once On This Island.” (Katherine Rose Photography)

Once On This Island — Oceanside Theatre Company

Most Likely to Make You Believe in Fate, Gods, and Love Again

This island fairytale musical shimmered with heart and energy. With strong performances, vibrant choreography, and a clear emotional throughline, the production explored love, sacrifice, and class with warmth and sincerity. Well worth the trip north.

The cast of "Poe & More Poe" by Write Out Loud

Poe & More Poe — Write Out Loud

Most Likely to Make a Victorian House Feel Alive

Write Out Loud’s annual immersive tradition once again transformed a historic mansion into a Gothic playground. Moving from room to room by flickering light, audiences encountered Poe’s tales staged with atmosphere and care. Spooky, intimate, and lovingly crafted.

Cast of ”Blues for an Alabama Sky” by Jason Sullivan

Blues for an Alabama Sky — Moxie Theatre

Most Likely to Break Your Heart Gently, Then All at Once

Pearl Cleage’s Harlem-set drama landed with emotional force in this beautifully cast production. Dreams collided with harsh realities as friends faced addiction, racism, homophobia, and survival. Hope here was fragile—but fiercely protected.

Richard Bermudez as Dr. Henry Jekyll in San Diego Musical Theatre’s “Jekyll & Hyde.” (Karli Cadel)

Jekyll & Hyde — San Diego Musical Theatre

Most Likely to Embrace the Drama and Crank It to Eleven

This production was fully committed to the show’s gothic excess, and that was its greatest strength. Swirling capes, powerhouse vocals, and unapologetic melodrama turned the musical into a gloriously pulpy spectacle, with an incredibly talented cast.

The cast of "Suffs" Photos by Joan Marcus

Suffs — Broadway San Diego

Most Likely to Make History Feel Immediate

I went in blissfully unspoiled, having seen or heard none of this show before I entered, and left deeply moved. This Tony-winning musical was political theatre in the best sense: urgent, human, and electrifying. It reminded us that progress is possible—but never guaranteed—and that each generation must keep marching.



Iris Manter as Matilda - photo by Karli Cadel

Matilda — San Diego Musical Theatre

Most Likely to Remind You It’s Okay to Be a Little Bit Naughty

This tricky musical struck the right balance of sweetness and darkness. With spot-on casting with Iris Manter in the title role, and direction by Geno Carr, the production captured the show’s mischief, optimism, and rebellion. A crowd-pleaser that was sharp and sweet.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder — North Coast Repertory Theatre

Most Likely to Make Murder Look Charming

A musical about a social-climbing serial killer has no right to be this delightful, and yet Andrew Polec was irresistibly watchable as Monty Navarro. Noelle Marion’s direction translated the show’s kinetic wit beautifully to a smaller stage while staying clever and consistently funny.

“La Llorona on the Blue Line”

Photo Credit: TuYo Theatre

La Llorona on the Blue Line — TuYo Theatre

Most Likely to Turn Public Transit into Sacred Space

A spooky, museum-immersive, site-specific show? Sign me up! Set inside vintage trolley cars, this haunting production blended folklore, history, and righteous rage into the most engrossing site-specific theatre I saw all year. La Llorona never spoke, but she bore witness, reminding us that the past rides alongside us, whether we acknowledge it or not. La Llorona didn’t just haunt, she demanded we listen.

Taken together, these shows reflect a year when theatre met a chaotic world with clarity, courage, and imagination. Many confronted trauma, injustice, and loss, but what stayed with me was how often artists paired that darkness with humor, beauty, and human connection.

Theatre matters every year because it asks us to gather, to listen, and to feel—together. As we look ahead to a new season of premieres, risks, and revelations, I’m grateful for the artists who keep telling stories that challenge, comfort, provoke, and delight. Here’s to the shows still to come, and to the communities that make them possible.

