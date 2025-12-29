Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; THE PILLOWMAN Leads Best Play!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 51%



Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 26%



Katie Davenport - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 13%



Ti Green - KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Mary-Elaine Tynan - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 52%



Róisín McBrinn - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 40%



Lyndsey Turner - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 7%



Best Ensemble

POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 55%



FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 32%



THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 13%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Finneran - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 44%



Paul Keogan - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 32%



Jake Wiltshire - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 15%



Suzie Cummins - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 6%



Sinéad McKenna - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 60%



POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 40%



Best Performer In A Musical

Annette McLaughlin - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 33%



Anna-Jane Casey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 30%



Alasdair Harvey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 18%



Mark Dugdale - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 18%



Best Performer In A Play

Aisling O’Mara - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 67%



Claire O’Leary - THE BORROWERS - Gate Theatre, Dublin 17%



Fra Fee - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 16%



Best Play

THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 38%



LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 32%



KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aedín Cosgrove - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 53%



Niall McKeever - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera 30%



Francis O’Connor - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 17%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sinéad Diskin - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 71%



Andy Graham - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 29%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rachel Stanley - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 30%



Pippa Winslow - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 25%



Lesley Garrett - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 23%



Jacqueline Dankworth - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 21%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hilda Fay - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 69%



Aidan Kelly - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 31%



Favorite Local Theatre

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland 52%



Gate Theatre, Dublin 48%



