Musical Theatre of Anthem to Present 19th Season Annual Fundraiser Benefit

The Best of the Best: MTA’s 19th Season Fundraiser Benefit will blend of entertainment, delicious food, and community spirit, all for a wonderful cause. Enjoy live performances, exciting raffle and auction prizes, and the chance to connect with some of the incredible businesses and individuals that make our community shine. It is a fantastic way to celebrate MTA’s 19th season while highlighting the best of the best in Anthem and supporting our mission to keep youth theatre thriving- made even better with The Bearded Barber as our Presenting Sponsor, serving up delicious handcrafted cocktails.

Tickets to the Benefit include a delicious variety of small bites from local businesses, refreshing soft drinks, desserts, and live entertainment. Enjoy handcrafted drinks from our bar sponsor, The Bearded Barber, and be among the first to hear the exciting announcement of our 19th season lineup! We cannot wait to celebrate an unforgettable evening of community, connection, and creativity with you!

There are many ways for families and businesses to help make this event a huge success! If you’d like to contribute further, sponsorship opportunities are available, and donations to our auction are incredibly impactful. Every contribution helps us make this event unforgettable! Those interested in donating an item or service to our paddle or live auction should contact Karen at karen@musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

