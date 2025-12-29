SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Play Amsterdam With Happily Ever After Productions

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Happily Ever After Productions will present SHREK THE MUSICAL at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis as part of its ongoing work staging English-language Broadway musicals in the Netherlands. The production will run from February 20 through March 1. The musical is based on the DreamWorks animated film and features music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.

The production marks HEA Productions’ return following previous presentations of Heathers and Avenue Q. The staging places the large-scale musical in a more intimate venue, offering audiences close proximity to the performers and design elements. The company’s approach emphasizes ensemble-driven storytelling and the themes of self-acceptance and belonging that run through the musical.

Shrek the Musical centers on an unlikely hero whose journey brings together a group of fairy-tale characters navigating friendship, identity, and community. The Amsterdam engagement will be performed in English and is designed for local and international audiences. Tickets are available through the company’s official website.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis in Amsterdam. The production will be performed in English. Additional details and ticket purchases are available through Happily Ever After Productions.

