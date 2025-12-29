Interview: Kori King of SHREK YEAR'S EVE at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This New Year’s Eve, Kori King is heading into the swamp as Shrek for Flip Phone Events’ Shrek Year’s Eve at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. Known for performances that are funny, high-energy, and deeply connected to the crowd, Kori brings drag that’s all about presence and impact. For Kori, the excitement comes from creating a moment people won’t forget — the kind that sticks with you long after the night ends. As another year wraps up, this performance feels like a full-circle moment: the same drag queen with the same dream, just standing in front of a bigger audience and ready to welcome the new year in true Shrek fashion.

What excites you most about performing with Flip Phone Events’ Shrek Year's Eve on New Year’s Eve?

What excites me most is interacting with the crowd and leaving a memory in their minds. Drag changes people, and I’d love to change everyone in that room for the better.

Drag is all about storytelling—what kind of story or feeling are you hoping to leave the audience with as they ring in the new year?

The story is a six-foot-tall Black man dressed as Shrek, fueled by about four mixed drinks and a dream.

As the year comes to a close, how do moments like this help you reflect on your journey as a performer?

It reminds me that I’m the same drag queen I’ve always been—just with a bigger audience.

Thank you Kori for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Eagan Summer Theatre) 11.9% of votes 2. URINETOWN (Buffalo Community Theatre) 10.7% of votes 3. CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES (Rags to Rags Productions) 7.2% of votes Vote Now!