SEANCE: THE BOARD AWAKENS World Premiere is Coming to Waldron Arts Center

This winter, step into the Waldron Arts Center to summon the unknown in Séance: The Board Awakens, an immersive magic-filled theatrical experience written by and starring Rob Zabrecky. Directed by Constellation’s Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz and co-produced by Mills Entertainment, this world premiere will be on stage January 29 - February 15 at the Waldron Auditorium.

Dare to uncover the terrifying secrets of the Ouija board in this spine-chilling theatrical experience. As the magic-filled séance begins, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the eerie remnants of the original Ouija board factory—still haunted by the untimely death of its inventor in 1927. As the spirits awaken, will you unlock the dark secrets of the past or become trapped in their world forever?

Your host, Rob Zabrecky, is a Los Angeles-born magician, actor, author, lecturer, and musician known for his darkly comedic and theatrical style. He has been named Stage Musician of the Year multiple times (2011, 2012) and recently, Close-Up Magician of the Year in 2025. LA Weekly once called him “one of LA’s most interesting natives,” and his work spans television, film, stage, lecture halls, and the page. His 2019 memoir, Strange Cures (Rothco Press), captures his coming-of-age in ’70s–’90s Los Angeles. The LA Times called it “a punk poem to a forgotten Los Angeles.” A celebrated magician, Zabrecky has performed worldwide and earned seven Academy of Magical Arts awards. For 17 years, he’s hosted séances at the Magic Castle’s Houdini Séance Room, blending eerie storytelling with sleight of hand as a theatrical spirit medium. On screen, he’s appeared in A Ghost Story, A Desert, Lost River, and Strange Angel. In the ’90s, he fronted the indie band Possum Dixon, which released three albums on Interscope Records, and left a lasting mark on the LA music scene.

No stranger to mysteries, thrillers, and magic, Chad Rabinovitz, director of hits like Misery, Deathtrap, and The Jokers of Magic at Constellation, is serving as co-creator and director of the production. Rabinovitz has an extensive background in magic, having created and directed the national tour of Penn & Teller's Foolers and Glitches in Reality, starring the World Champion of Magic Simon Colonel. Joining the creative team are Magic Consultant Brent Braun, Scenic Designer David Wade, Costume Designer Dana Tzvetkov, Lighting Designer Aaron Bowersox, Sound Designer David Sheehan, Stage Manager Mitchell Ward, and Assistant Stage Manager Andréia Sodré Nichols.

Séance: The Board Awakens runs January 29 - February 15 at the Waldron Auditorium (122 S Walnut St) and tickets are on sale now! For those that want a more immersive experience, Constellation is offering enhanced seating at the Séance Table during the live séance experience in Act 2. Audience members with these seats will enjoy front-row views throughout Act I and will be seated directly at the Séance Table for the experience. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for students (plus fees). Constellation is also offering a group discount of 15% to groups of 6 or more, which can be redeemed using the code “SUMMON.”

