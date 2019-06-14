Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, June 22, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JUNE 22:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Sammy" - After rescuing a senior dog that was abandoned by his previous family, Brandon introduces the troubled terrier to a new recreational activity that could keep the dog healthy, while helping him bond with two young victims of bullying. (OAD 2/9/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Big and Small" - Chris meets a 45-year-old with serious dental problems. Can he help this reptile recover? Then, emergency vet Dr. Lisa Chimes tries to help a lost and frightened parrot find its home. (OAD 2/9/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Stroller Bike" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the inflatable light keeping night bright; the bicycle that transforms into a stroller; and the history of making furniture comfortable. Also, we check in on the success of our past innovators. (OAD 2/9/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Fox in a Box" - A trio of orphaned red foxes need Hope's help, and an injured saw-whet owl gets an unexpected chance at freedom. (OAD 2/9/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Brave and Bouncy" - Today, two bouncy and playful goats shower love and energy on their handler with autism, keeping him safe and happy. Plus, a poodle saves the life of a fireman who is no stranger to saving lives. (OAD 4/13/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Senior Week" - After a diamond heist at an airport, THE INSPECTORS are on the case to find out who is behind the heist, and just how they pulled it off. Meanwhile, Preston and Noah help Veronica get back on her feet after a bad breakup. But is everything as clear as it seems? (OAD 2/9/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
