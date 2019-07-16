Scoop: Coming Up on the Two-Night Finale of THE BACHELORETTE, 7/29-7/30

How will Hannah's journey to find love end? It will be a finale unlike any other in Bachelorette history as Hannah continues with her final three men - Jed, Peter and Tyler C. - torn between her heart and her head.

Her search to find a lifetime of happiness and her soul mate comes to a close with the astonishing live, two-night finale event, beginning on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), and concluding on TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Hannah will join Chris Harrison and a studio audience on both nights as America watches her gut-wrenching journey of love and self-discovery come to its unpredictable end. Will she find her fairy tale ending? The final three men will also be in studio to share the highs and lows of their emotional love stories.





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Martin Hilton, Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers of "The Bachelorette."