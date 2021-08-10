Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE ULTIMATE SURFER on ABC - Monday, August 23, 2021
Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition.
Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League's (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater's human-made wave technology, in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour.
Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional SURFING Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time SURFING world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere of "The Ultimate Surfer."
Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in "The Ultimate Surfer" as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific SURFING disciplines.
Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Slater's remarkable, one-of-a-kind, man-made wave - the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery - is at the heart of the series.
