Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen.

Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers.

With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?

Get ready to put on your guessing hats in the all-new "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones" series premiere episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing Wednesday, March 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-109) (TV-PG D)