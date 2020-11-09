Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, November 17, 2020
The show airs at 10:01 p.m.
"Pilot" - While on a road trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana, Danielle Sullivan and her sister Grace are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of the highway, setting off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to team up with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for the sisters. But when the investigators discover these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it's clear they've stumbled onto something much bigger than them all on the series premiere of "Big Sky," TUESDAY, NOV. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Big Sky" stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski.
Guest starring in "Pilot" are Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.
"Pilot" was written by David E. Kelley and directed by Paul McGuigan.
Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, "Big Sky" is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.
