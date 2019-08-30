Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of REEF BREAK on ABC - Friday, September 13, 2019
"Endgame" - Cat Chambers is on the run and fearing for her life and freedom. Hearts are broken and futures are uncertain as Cat faces her toughest case yet-to clear her own name. La La Anthony guest stars as Regina O'Casey in the season finale of ABC's "Reef Break," FRIDAY, SEPT. 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, SV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
La La Anthony guest stars as Regina O'Casey.
"Endgame" was written by Michelle Lirtzman and directed by Steve Pearlman.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
