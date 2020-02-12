Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of CRIMINAL MINDS on CBS - Wednesday, February 19, 2020
"Face Off" - It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," and he has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Ben Savage). The BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Lynch, in the cliff-hanger to the series finale episode of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"And in the End" - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi's retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.
CRIMINAL MINDS revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The Behavioral Analysis Unit's most experienced agent is David Rossi, founding member of the BAU, who is essential in helping the team solve new cases.
Other members include Special Agent Emily Prentiss, the daughter of high-powered diplomats who returns to the team after being the head profiler at Interpol; Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid, a classically misunderstood genius whose social IQ is as low as his intellectual IQ is high; Jennifer "J.J." Jareau, the team's former unit liaison turned profiler, who juggles motherhood and marriage with the same skill as she solves cases; Penelope Garcia, the team's indispensable computer wizard who helps research the cases with her unique charm; Dr. Tara Lewis, a forensic psychologist whose expertise is studying and interviewing serial killers after they've been captured to determine if they are able to stand trial; Luke Alvez, a former Army ranger and excellent tracker recruited to the BAU from the FBI's Fugitive Task Force; and Special Agent Simmons who joins his colleagues in the BAU after consulting them when he was a member of the International Response Team. Simmons is an ex-Delta soldier with deft profiling skills and military special-ops expertise.
As the team evolves together, the BAU continues its dedication to using their expertise to pinpoint predators' motivations and identify their emotional triggers in the attempt to stop them.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Sunday, March 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, February 27, 2020
"And in the End" - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi's retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.
CRIMINAL MINDS revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. The Behavioral Analysis Unit's most experienced agent is David Rossi, founding member of the BAU, who is essential in helping the team solve new cases.
Other members include Special Agent Emily Prentiss, the daughter of high-powered diplomats who returns to the team after being the head profiler at Interpol; Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid, a classically misunderstood genius whose social IQ is as low as his intellectual IQ is high; Jennifer "J.J." Jareau, the team's former unit liaison turned profiler, who juggles motherhood and marriage with the same skill as she solves cases; Penelope Garcia, the team's indispensable computer wizard who helps research the cases with her unique charm; Dr. Tara Lewis, a forensic psychologist whose expertise is studying and interviewing serial killers after they've been captured to determine if they are able to stand trial; Luke Alvez, a former Army ranger and excellent tracker recruited to the BAU from the FBI's Fugitive Task Force; and Special Agent Simmons who joins his colleagues in the BAU after consulting them when he was a member of the International Response Team. Simmons is an ex-Delta soldier with deft profiling skills and military special-ops expertise.
As the team evolves together, the BAU continues its dedication to using their expertise to pinpoint predators' motivations and identify their emotional triggers in the attempt to stop them.