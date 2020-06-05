Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, June 25, 2020
"Sammy's Party" - When Sammy's birthday party location suddenly falls through, THE FAMILY rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard and is surprised by an unexpected guest.
Also, Javier and Elizabeth decide to look for their own apartment, on the series finale of BROKE, Thursday, June 25 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kyle Bornheimer returns as Barry, Jackie's ex-husband and Sammy's father.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
