Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, May 21, 2020
"502 (Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs)" - Sports icons Deion Sanders and Shannon Sharpe join comedians Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs to make up the celebrity panel on the season five premiere of "To Tell the Truth," airing in a new time slot on THURSDAY, MAY 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, including a T-Rex of honor, Oprah's pedicurist, a professional bee keeper, a New York Times Crossword editor and a Kung Fu master. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
