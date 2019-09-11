Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, September 24, 2019





09/24/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the Season Two premiere, Max works to find a new normal three months after the catastrophic accident and the birth of his daughter. Kapoor grapples with the stigmas of aging, and Iggy has a successful day that inspires a life-changing idea. Meanwhile, Reynolds deals with an unreliable new intern.Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking "no" for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital - the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof - and return it to the glory that put it on the map."New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his fifteen years as Medical Director at the hospital.The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.David Schulner will write and executive produce. Kate Dennis will direct and executive produce the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produce. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.