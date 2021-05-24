Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 2, 2021
MASTERCHEF is back - this time with an incredible season of Legends! Every week, one of the world's biggest culinary legends visit the MASTERCHEF kitchen to inspire this season's contestants. With only 15 aprons up for grabs, home cooks from across the country serve up their signature dishes to judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez and guest judge Emeril Lagasse to try to win a spot in the MASTERCHEF kitchen in the all-new "Legends: Emeril Lagasse - Auditions Round 1" season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1101) (TV-14 L) In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants. The series recently was renewed for an 11th season. MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.