Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, October 6, 2019
"Hail to the Chief" - Elizabeth must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail the first major legislation of her presidency, on the sixth season premiere of MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, First Gentleman Henry squirms after his appearance on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (with guest star Stephen Colbert) results in heightened scrutiny of the romance in the First Couple's marriage. Wentworth Miller guest stars as Senator Mark Hanson, a canny political operator.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
