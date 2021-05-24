Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

New teams of LEGO enthusiasts embark in a make-or-break Season Two! With infinite possibilities and a supply of five million LEGO bricks, teams of two will face ambitious brick-building challenges all season long as they compete for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the honor of being named the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.

In the season premiere episode, the talented teams are introduced and tasked with building an eye-catching float in the first-ever LEGO Day Parade in the all-new "LEGO Day Parade" season premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, June 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-201) (TV-PG L)

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.

In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.