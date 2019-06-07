Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, June 30, 2019
"Stay Gold" - Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a successful businesswoman who attempted to prolong the lifespan of humans. Also, Dylan and Andy look to continue their adoption search, and Detective Ryan Stock (Travis Van Winkle) from Nebraska arrives to hunt for a potential serial killer, on the second season premiere of INSTINCT, Sunday, June 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative, author and university professor turned NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart, who, after being put on leave by the NYPD, is reinstated in time to join his partner on their newest case. NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, who fluctuates being irritated and enamoured with Dylan, is ready to jump back into their partnership, while sorting out her own personal life.
Helping them is Julian Cousins, Dylan's invaluable CIA comrade who rivals Dylan in brilliance and wit, and can get top-secret dirt on anyone, anywhere, anytime and who also is part of an under-the radar relationship with Lizzie. Lizzie's boss, Lt. Jasmine Gooden, is relieved to reinstate Dylan but also lets him know that he now plays by her rules. But as Dylan feels reenergized returning to his work life, his husband, Andy, is busy fielding the adoption process in the hopes that they can finally become parents.
With Dylan and Lizzie back as partners, a "Sleeping Beauty Killer" case comes their way, and they realize they need to continue to both trust their instincts. Based on the James Patterson novel.
