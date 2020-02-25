Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, March 12, 2020

"No Matter What the Future Brings" - As Grace prepares to attend her first dance, Wade strongly feels Jill's absence and leans on his friends to get through it. Also, Wade, Forrest, Delia, Ben and Michelle reflect on growing older and the changes their lives have undergone in the past year, on the first season finale of THE UNICORN, Thursday, March 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.

As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.





With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.