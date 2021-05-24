Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, June 7, 2021

Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma's relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery in part two of the season finale.

Guest starring is Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, Allegra Fulton as Dr. Karla Saravia, Esmeralda Pimentel as Nurse Ana Morales, Andres Soto as Sapo, Arlina Rodriguez as Nurse Guerrero and Juana Lerma Juarez as Nurse Aguilar.

"Vamos" was written by Peter Blake and David Shore, and directed by Mike Listo.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.