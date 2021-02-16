Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021

Hosted by Sara Haines and starring JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time's James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

Feb. 16, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, March 4, 2021Hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines and starring "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers , Brad Rutter returns to the hot seat as three new hopefuls take to the stage and compete against one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time in the season finale of ABC's "The Chase."

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
The 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival Announces Official Selections Photo

The 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival Announces Official Selections

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC


From This Author TV Scoop