Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MYSTERIES DECODED on THE CW - Thursday, October 31, 2019
IMMORTALITY - US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall heads to New Orleans and teams up with vampire/writer Vincent Curiel to investigate whether an ancient vampire has cracked THE CODE on immortality (#108). Original airdate 10/31/2019.
Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From Area 51 to the Salem Witch Trials, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned Private Investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.
MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force") and Paninee Theeranuntawat ("Deadliest Warrior," "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force").
