Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, June 27, 2019
SEASON FINALE - Things begin to take an interesting turn between Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Dean (Rich Sommer). Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Thamela Mpumlwana, Morgan Krantz, Keston John and Casey Deidrick also star. The episode was written and directed by Corinne Kingsbury (#113). Original airdate 6/27/2019.
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love. Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she's sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX (pilot only).
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love. Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she's sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX (pilot only).