Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Wayne Brady hosts the variety competition series.

May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Tuesday, May 25, 2021 For one final time this season, two new teams of contestants are put to THE TEST as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of our mystery performers.

One team will fall short and the other will put their skills to THE TEST as they guess their way to $200,000 in the all-new "Animals Flip, Bellies Flop, and Knives Fly" season finale episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing on a special night, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-101) (TV-PG D)

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!

GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?").


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEOS: Olivia Rodrigo Performs drivers license and good 4 u on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo

VIDEOS: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Bruce Willis and John Travolta Will Reunite in New Film PARADISE CITY Photo

Bruce Willis and John Travolta Will Reunite in New Film PARADISE CITY

VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Discusses Upcoming Concert Film, HOME ALONE Reboot, and More on T Photo

VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Discusses Upcoming Concert Film, HOME ALONE Reboot, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDCs New Mask Guidelines Photo

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the CDC's New Mask Guidelines


From This Author TV Scoop