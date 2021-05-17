Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, May 23, 2021

After Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter date to see Bob's favorite old campy vampire-sing-along movie, Tina decides to invite her group of friends along, as well. Meanwhile, Linda opens a restaurant for the raccoons in their alley in the all-new "Vampire Disco Death Dance" season finale episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, May 23 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1018) (TV-PG D, L)

BOB'S BURGERS returned to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.