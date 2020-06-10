Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of AFV on ABC - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"3022" - The two $100,000 winners of season 30 go head-to-head to compete for the grand prize - an Adventures by Disney River Cruise for four - on the season finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Additional highlights include a dad who discovers his toddler has thrown his money and credit cards in the toilet, and a toddler who plays a police officer and handcuffs his baby brother's legs together. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.