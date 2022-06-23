Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Tuesday, June 28, 2022
I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Tuesday, June 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.
With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" FROM the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the "Golden Mic," which grants them advice FROM one secret mystery celebrity.
In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Kandi Burruss, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in an encore of the "Episode 10: Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Lachey, Jim Jefferies, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" season finale episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Tuesday, June 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
