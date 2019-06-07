Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, June 27, 2019
"A Perfect Score and a Bunsen Burner Marshmallow" - Sheldon moves in with Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) for the weekend to see what his life will be like in college. Also, a lonely Mary tries to bond with the other Coopers during Sheldon's absence, on a rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, June 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/4/19.)
For 10-year-old Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.
His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd 10-year-old brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains THE ONE person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 11 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper.
This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, June 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, June 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CODE on CBS - Monday, June 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, June 27, 2019
For 10-year-old Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.
His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd 10-year-old brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains THE ONE person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there's Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 11 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper.
This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.