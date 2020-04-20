Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Wednesday, April 29, 2020





"In The Hot Seat: Nikki Glaser, Jane Fonda and Anthony Anderson" - Nikki Glaser continues her winning streak for Rescue the Birds. Jane Fonda takes the stage in support of her charity Fire Drill Friday's, and Anthony Anderson plays for The Anderson Family Foundation on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/22/20)For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.