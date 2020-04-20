Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Wednesday, April 29, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"In The Hot Seat: Will Forte and Nikki Glaser" - Will Forte continues his winning streak in support of The Pangea Network. Nikki Glaser plays for Rescue the Birds, including a never-before-seen historic moment in the show's 20-year history, on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/15/20)For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice. Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a new lifeline, Ask the Host, and a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show."Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies, Jimmy Kimmel and Mike Richards. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.