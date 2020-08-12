Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, August 27, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT.
"510 (Mark Duplass, Patti LaBelle, Kevin Nealon, Constance Zimmer)" - Actor Mark Duplass, legendary singer Patti LaBelle, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon, and actress Constance Zimmer make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, AUG. 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) This week's out-of-this-world contestant panel features the person who has spent the most time in outer space, an English Channel record swimmer, a visual artist, a professional sword swallower and a psychic detective. Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/11/20)
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS – EVER! on ABC - Monday, August 31, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, August 31, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, August 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, August 20, 2020