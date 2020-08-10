Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Monday, August 24, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT.
"505 (Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales, Abbi Jacobson)" - Actors Jason Alexander and Dermot Mulroney, and actresses and comedians Amanda Seales and Abbi Jacobson make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing MONDAY, AUG. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) This week's deceiving panel of imposters features the real Black Klansman, a champion cosplayer, an Olympic diver, a world yo-yo champion, a person who was attacked by a severed rattlesnake head and a surprise celebrity guest. Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/4/20)
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Thursday, August 20, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 19, 2020