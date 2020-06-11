Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, June 18, 2020
"Anna and the Unicorn" - Wade is giddy, his daughters are amused and his friends are excited when he has his first crush since becoming single again. Also, Grace and Natalie take advantage of their dad going on dates by having friends over and it starts to get out of hand, on a rebroadcast of THE UNICORN, Thursday, June 18 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 12/12/19.)
THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.
As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.
With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.
